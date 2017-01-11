The Only 4 Exercises You Need to Get in Crazy-Good Shape

You want a perfect workout? Of course you do -- who doesn't? The key to the perfect routine doesn't lie in celebrity trainers or trendy gyms (although there's certainly nothing wrong with them); the key lies in the perfect combination of cardio, strength training, core work, and functional movements.

When you get the combo right, you need nothing more than a handful of exercises, a timer, and a set of dumbbells. Stick with the program and you'll be in crazy-good shape before you know it.