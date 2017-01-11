5 Common Hydration Myths, Debunked

As long as you have drinking water on hand, let your body's trusty thirst mechanism do its thing. The main goal is to replenish the water you lose, so if you're sweating more because you're pumping out reps at the gym or because it's a hundred degrees out, you'll naturally want to hydrate more.



Myth #2: Your urine must be clear

Pee wouldn't be known as yellow if it were really supposed to look like water. Pale yellow pee -- some say “straw-colored” -- is where it's at. Your kidneys produce pee by filtering waste out of the blood and into the urinary tract, and urochrome (which makes pee yellow) is one of the substances that ends up there.