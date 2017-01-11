6 Exercises to Help You Lose Weight -- With Absolutely Zero Running

Many people trying to lose weight default to the most vanilla workout possible: running. What's worse, some of these people don’t enjoy running at all -- they just drag themselves through it because it's a “good workout.”

But is running really one of the best ways to get in shape? Science tells us no! In fact, research shows that unless you're performing high-intensity interval training protocols like sprints or running hills, you're not going to maximize your fat burn potential from steady-state cardio like running alone.

There are many other exercise options that can torch major calories and give you more of a metabolism boost compared to running. Case in point: the following six workouts that can help you smash serious fat, without ever having to hit pavement. Plus, these are exercises you might actually enjoy!