Can’t Poop? These Foods May Be the Reason.

Bread

Going gluten-free to be trendy? If you don’t have to eliminate gluten from your diet, you may not want to. Constipation can be a symptom of celiac disease, but those who eat bread on the regular (especially if it’s not whole-grain bread) also report that it backs them up.

“Gluten can cause constipation, especially in those who are sensitive to it,” says Bjork. Not that everyone, or even most people, are sensitive; but if you find that it happens every time you eat a bagel, you might want to consider the possibility.