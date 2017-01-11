The Best Ways to Start Working Out Again After Falling Off the Wagon

Working out is super easy, provided you live in a world without restaurants and friends and donuts and comfortable beds and Netflix and chill. This is why prisoners are usually jacked.

For the rest of us, "getting in shape" is a relentless cycle of starting a routine, giving up, trying to start again, and giving up again. As life goes on, the starting part becomes more and more difficult.

To find out what it takes to get excited about working out after falling off the fitness wagon, we spoke with George Pagan, a certified strength and conditioning coach. As founder and president of Fitlete, LLC, a company that provides tech resources to personal trainers, he knows a thing or two about committing to your fitness goals when the couch is perfectly comfy, thanks. Here's what he had to say.