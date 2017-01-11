8 Foods That Give You a Serious Brainpower Boost

There's an endless number of techniques to boost your brainpower, from learning a new language to exercising to drinking lots of beer (two of those are true).

But without enough of the right fuel, your brain won’t advance, or even maintain its current level of function. "The brain has high demands for B vitamins, omega-3 fats, and minerals like potassium due to its very high metabolic rate," says Dr. Drew Ramsey, assistant professor of clinical psychiatry at Columbia University and the author of Eat Complete. "After all, making consciousness takes a lot of energy."

While these vitamins and nutrients aren’t difficult to obtain with a nutritious diet, an alarming number of people fail to do so. According to Dr. Ramsey, dietary insufficiency of key vitamins and minerals may affect up to 90% of people. Don't be one of them; start eating these foods that will give your brain the high-octane fuel it needs to stay sharp.