8 Ingredients Banned in Europe That Are Legal in the United States

rBGH (rBST)

Where you may be eating it: Milk and yogurt

Why it’s used: Injected into cows to boost milk production

Why it's banned: These growth hormones are banned in the EU, Canada, and Japan, and for good reason. rBGH can cause a bunch of nasty medical conditions in cows, which leads to increased antibiotic use, which means more antibiotics in milk. It’s also known for upping the presence of IGF, a hormone that’s linked to breast, colon and prostate cancer. Fun stuff!



Ractopamine

Where you may be eating it: Pork, beef, and turkey

Why it’s used: Increases lean muscle at the end of an animal’s life

Why it’s banned: Tests show that this additive can affect the cardiovascular system in both humans and animals. The European Food Safety Authority’s 2009 review of the additive references a study in which one man dropped out because of “an increase in heart rate and sensation of heart pounding.” Ractopamine’s also connected to a quarter of a million cases of adverse reaction in pigs, ranging from hyperactivity to death.