A Super-Efficient 15-Minute Bodyweight Workout You Can Do at Home

Lunges

Stand with feet hip-distance apart, knees slightly bent. Step your left foot forward roughly two to three feet, planting your foot flat on the ground, weight in your heel. Bend both knees, lowering your back knee toward the floor. Keep your torso straight and tall, core engaged. Make sure your front knee remains aligned with your toes without extending in front of your toes. Just before your back knee touches down, reverse the movement, pressing through your front heel to return to standing. Repeat on the opposite side and continue alternating legs.

Circuit 1: Basic alternating lunge

Circuit 2: Walking lunge. Instead of alternating lunges from a static standing position, you'll walk forward as you lunge. After performing your first lunge, press through your front heel, shifting your weight forward to lift your back foot from the ground. As you press to standing with your weight on your front foot, step your back foot forward, past your leading leg, to perform the next lunge.

Instead of alternating lunges from a static standing position, you'll walk forward as you lunge. After performing your first lunge, press through your front heel, shifting your weight forward to lift your back foot from the ground. As you press to standing with your weight on your front foot, step your back foot forward, past your leading leg, to perform the next lunge. Circuit 3: Jumping lunge. Start in a lunge position, feet hip-width apart, but one leg staggered in front of the other. Bend both knees and lower your back knee toward the floor, as if performing a static lunge. When your back knee is just shy of touching the ground, powerfully press through both feet, extending both knees as you jump up into the air, switching the position of your legs before you land. Land softly, knees and ankles slightly bent, and immediately lower yourself into another lunge.

Burpees

Burpees scare a lot of people, but the basic burpee is straightforward and requires no jumping at all. Stand with feet hip-distance apart, knees slightly bent. Squat down, pressing your hips back with your core tight, and plant your hands on the ground just in front of your feet under your shoulders. Hop or step your legs back so they're fully extended and you're in a high push-up position, your body forming a straight line from heels to head. Immediately hop or step your feet back to their original position, and return to standing.