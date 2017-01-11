10 Simple Reasons Why You Feel Hungry All the Time

3. Exercise drains your energy (duh)

​Kapur told us that within one or two hours of exercising, which cuts into your energy stores and causes your blood sugar to go down, you're most likely gonna want to eat something. But on the flip side, exercise may also make your brain more sensitive to getting the memo that you're full. So it works both ways... psych! Overall, you can bet exercise will be a positive when it comes to staying in shape. Plus, after pushing yourself at the gym, you may be more conscious of eating well -- otherwise what the hell did you just do all that work for, dammit?!



4. Your body's stressing the small (and large) stuff

When shit's going down, your adrenal gland releases cortisol -- this hormone tells your body it's in tension mode, and "induces more cravings for comfort... and comfort is typically sugar," Kapur points out. Some people are the opposite, though, and can't eat a thing before a big presentation. "The way you respond to stress is a habit," Kapur explains. Everyone's accustomed to coping differently, but for those who do tend to stress-eat, she says, "these foods have that calming effect. The next time you experience stress, you react with the same response."