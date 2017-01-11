The FDA Just Cracked Down on Some Hilariously Named Sex Supplements

Lamar Odom is found near death in a Nevada brothel after taking wayyyy too many (read: any) "natural" sex supplements. The Kardashians rush to his hospital bedside. Soon after, the FDA cracks down on several sex and weight loss supplements over concerns of undeclared drugs in the formulas.

Do the Kardashians have direct influence over the FDA, and therefore the United States government? POSSIBLY.

While ingesting unknown drugs when what you want is an erection is bad and all, the names of these supplements are pretty great. Maybe if the FDA regulated supplements in the first place, we wouldn't have to worry about "unknowingly tak[ing] products laced with varying quantities of approved prescription drug ingredients, controlled substances, and untested and unstudied pharmaceutically active ingredients." But then again, maybe life is supposed to be full of mysteries, and we should extract what enjoyment we can from it while it lasts.