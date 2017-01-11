Don't you wish there were a shortcut to rock-hard six-pack abs? Sorry, painting them on doesn't count, and is weird. Despite all the fitness magazine headlines you read, and the infomercial gadgets promising otherwise, you unfortunately have to do actual ab workouts if you want abs. Makes sense.

The good news is that you don't have to dedicate every waking hour to fulfill your dream of walking shirtless down a Jersey Shore boardwalk. If you're looking to mix up your ab game, or just want an achievable routine that doesn't seem like torture, these videos feature totally doable moves that will leave you sore (in the best way possible). All they ask is less than five minutes of your time.