You Have ZERO Excuse for Not Doing These 5-Minute Ab Workouts

If you're like pretty much everyone else in the world, you probably feel incredibly accomplished when you get through a quarter of your "must-do" list on any given day. It's no wonder workouts -- especially ab workouts -- get dropped to the bottom of the list. Which basically means they don't get done at all.

The thing about abs, though, is that a little bit of work really can go a long way. You're already engaging your core during practically everything you do, so adding a few minutes of ab work here and there can pay off big time when it comes to achieving that rock-solid midsection. That's assuming, of course, you're watching what you eat and exercising regularly -- there are no miracles here, people.