Ab Workouts That Are Way Better Than Sit-Ups

Fitness, like fashion, is cyclical. Spend enough time even thinking about staying healthy, and you’re bound to see some of the same things come in and out of style. But in the midst of boutique fitness fads and the rise of personal tracking technology, one exercise has persisted, and for no good reason: sit-ups.

Most people still assume that the path to decent-looking abs is paved with sit-ups. Which is a damn shame, because they aren't even that effective, and are potentially damaging -- try these ab workouts instead.