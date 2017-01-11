How 21 People Use Drugs at Work

Sometimes, drugs make "service with a smile" possible

"Marijuana helps me stay mellow when dealing with entirely stupid users." -- Jeremy, IT administrator

"I drink and occasionally smoke pot at work to relieve the stress of dealing with a physically demanding job and asshole customers. The staff also typically watches new movies the night before release, so it's an excuse to party." -- Johnny, movie theater manager/projectionist

"I never drank or used any kind of drugs at work until I had danced for eight years already. Personal stress induced the drinking, which came before the drugs. Two years after the drinking, I tried molly, coke, and Adderall at my job... I actually prefer Adderall more than anything else because it helped me feel full of nonstop energy and want to get things done. [Now] I've become used to drinking and working, so I've kind of conditioned myself to automatically want to drink when I step through the door of a strip club. But also, since I've been doing this for a while, I just don't have the temper, patience, or any remote desire to talk to these people. I don't care about them or their children, their lives, their wives... I just want their money. I've got one more year till I graduate college, and then I'll be out of this line of work that drives me to drink." -- Tati, stripper