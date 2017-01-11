This Is the Best Kind of Exercise for Your Brain

Health and fitness experts have long touted the mental benefits of exercise, but there's been surprisingly little information on what kind of exercise is best for your brain, or if they're all about the same.

Until now. A recent study has shed new light on the brain's response to physical exertion, and it doesn't look as great for burpee lovers as it does for (equally crazy) ultrarunners.

Your brain responds best to long aerobic sessions

Yep, good old-fashioned cardio seems to work the most magic on your brain -- running, biking, swimming, and so on for an extended period of time. Not HIIT, resistance bands, or Shake Weights. According to the study, sustained aerobic exercise, like running, might have more benefits for your brain than anaerobic exercise, like quick spurts of mountain climbers during a high-intensity interval training (HIIT) workout or a strength-training session with your barbells.