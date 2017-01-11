If You're Using Agave Syrup to Be Healthier, You're Only Fooling Yourself

Sugar is delicious, (possibly) addictive, and the star ingredient in some of the best foods on Earth: donuts and ice cream, among many, many others.

But it's also basically the devil in white powder form; sugar is at least partially responsible for the obesity epidemic, heart disease, and type 2 diabetes. It messes with your hormones and brain, and people eat too damn much of it -- more than double the recommended daily amount. That all sounds dark and scary, so thank goodness for natural and healthy sweetener alternatives like agave, right?

Actually, agave is worse for you than sugar in a lot of ways -- even though it's often touted as a health food. Don't be fooled by the fancy packaging, or claims that it's made from the antioxidant-rich blue agave plant. Agave nectar is basically a hipper, more expensive version of high-fructose corn syrup. According to most health experts, wellness warriors, and science, HFCS is basically the worst of the worst.