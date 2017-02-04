The Doctor Behind Tom Brady's Crazy Diet Doesn't Even Have a Medical License

It's easy to assume Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are the epitome of health, what with the perfect good looks, the Super Bowl wins, the elite modeling career(s?), and all. Hey, maybe they are... who am I to say, I'm not a doctor.

As it turns out, neither is the guy who promotes their super-trendy, ultra-restrictive alkaline diet, which eliminates things like nightshades (including tomatoes, bell peppers, and eggplants, among others) and limits the intake of meat.

The biggest difference? That guy calls himself a doctor, and got arrested for it; I, on the other hand, know my limits, which is why I'm writing on the internet and not staring down jail time.