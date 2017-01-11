I'm Allergic to the Weather. Yes, It's Really a Thing.

My mom took me to the the dermatologist, who had no idea what could be causing the hives. She just suggested that I probably was allergic to grass, and said there wasn't much to worry about.

So we didn't, and the reactions continued. Another winter saw the mysterious hives come and go, and by summertime I'd been in enough pools (#suburblife) with my peers for them to notice my skin's funny reaction upon exiting the cold water.

When my "friend" Haley held a pool party, I wasn't invited. Her reasoning: "You look disgusting when you get out of the water and nobody wants to get, like, herpes or whatever you have." That stung. For starters, it wasn't herpes -- being 12 is already awkward enough, so you can imagine having to deal with a rumor that you had some bizarre full-body form of herpes. Twelve-year-olds don't have the best handle on infectious disease, or generally treating people with humanity.