Here's the Fattest State in America

But it's not all good news. All 50 states still have an adult obesity rate over 20%, with 25 states falling into the 30% or above range. In 1991, no state had more than a rate higher than 20%; we were too legit to quit, so to speak.

And Louisiana, which was ranked fourth the year before, has ousted Arkansas, West Virginia, and Mississippi to take the top spot of fattest state. With 36.2% of adults being obese, the numbers are pretty grim. Not pointing any fingers, but when New Orleans, which is the food capital of the country, falls within your state lines, it's hard to blame the Pelican State. I mean, have you ever had a beignet or po-boy?