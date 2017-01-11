The 5 Kinds of Annoying Dieters

The Smoothie Operator

During one of my more grandiose dieting spells, I started every day with a gigantic glass of ground-up produce suspended in a semi-fluid protein matrix (aka a green smoothie). When I was out with friends, I just couldn’t help asking, "How many servings of veggies do you eat in a day? I get in 20 before I even leave the house!"

Note to self: Trying to make other people feel badly about how or what they eat is no way to ​feel better about what or how you're eating. Meanwhile, want to guess who has a dusty $200 juicer on a shelf in her basement?



The Thin One

After I lost 150 pounds in 2003, I started to gain my weight back. One night, I was meeting a friend for dinner who was overweight and ​pissed about it.