How Annoying Will Your Friend's New Diet Be? An Investigation.

There are tons of trendy diets floating around, and it can be tricky to figure out exactly how annoying it'll be when one of your friends announces that he or she is going on one. We chose a few of the buzziest diet programs out there and put together this handy primer on what you're in for when your best pal decides a lifestyle overhaul is needed.

Gluten-free (non-celiac)

What it is: Adherents to a gluten-free diet avoid gluten in all its forms -- so, no foods that contain grains like wheat, barley, and rye. The thing about gluten grains is that they're in everything, so expect a lot of carrying on about all the things that are off limits.

Why it's annoying: It's a toss-up between being constantly reminded that your friend is gluten-free ("Is that gluten-free?" "Do you have gluten-free options?" "Oh, I can't have that -- I'm gluten-free.") and being subjected to a constant litany of all the foods that contain gluten. Yes, we all know soy sauce has gluten in it, Susan. We know.

Key catchphrase: "I brought my own."