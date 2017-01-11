How Often Do You REALLY Need to Go to the Doctor?

Getting an annual physical seems like the smart, grown-up thing to do, but then again, so does finding a job with decent insurance. Easier said than done!

In theory, though, it's a reasonable concept: You typically have your vitals checked, maybe get some routine blood work, and exaggerate to your doctor just how often you work out and how few alcoholic beverages you have a week.

But repeating the same exam every year may be a thing of the past. In fact, many doctors and researchers agree that the idea of an annual physical isn't just a waste of time and money, it could actually be doing more harm in the long run. Obviously you can't avoid your doctor forever, but how often do you actually need to pay him or her a visit?