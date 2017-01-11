Things I Don't Miss About Being Too Skinny

I'm slightly above 5ft with a sturdy, naturally athletic build. I'm meant to have strong thighs and broad shoulders, and if I dip below 120lbs, I start looking scary.

But there was a time when that didn't dissuade me. I wanted, like so many others, to be thin. When I moved to New York City, I wanted to be in control of this new life that was loud, demanding, and full of beautiful people. I worked out almost daily and for hours at a time. I ate well under 1,000 calories a day, watching with sick satisfaction as my muscles shrunk and my bones came through.

I get that it's frustrating as all hell to hear people complain about being thin. It's an ideal plenty of people strive for, thanks in no small part to the stream of media that portrays thin bodies as objects of envy.