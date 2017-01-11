Scientists Say They've Created an Anti-Aging Super-Supplement

If someone told you there was a pill you could buy that would add years to your life, you'd probably say, "Thanks, but I haven't financially recovered from my last pyramid scheme yet."

It sounds implausible, but researchers at McMaster University claim to have created the ultimate "supplement," designed to add years to your life. This potentially life-altering substance is basically a bunch of vitamins and minerals you've already heard of, but the specifics are more nuanced than devouring salads and taking a Flintstones vitamin every day.

What's in this magical supplement, and where can I get it?

The supplement is a mix of 30 vitamins, minerals, and other ingredients you can get at basically any pharmacy, things like B vitamins, vitamin C, green tea extract, and cod liver oil. In other words, if you knew the exact formula and ratios, you could build your own anti-aging supplement in your local drugstore. Good luck tracking down the specific recipe, though.