Do Antibiotics Mess With Your Birth Control or What?

What else can weaken your birth control's effectiveness?

If you thought drugs were your only concern, you have yet to come to terms with the full power of the human body and mind. Planned Parenthood says there are other factors that also have the potential to cancel out your birth control. What's even worse is that most of them fall under your realm of responsibility.

First, if you end up throwing up or having diarrhea within two hours of taking your birth control, you probably haven't actually absorbed enough of the pill for it to be effective. Makes sense, but it may not be something you consider as you're hurling into a trash can. In this case, a backup method must be used or you'll be suffering from morning sickness next time you face ride the porcelain throne.