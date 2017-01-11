If You're a Worrier, You Might Be a Creative Genius

Creative people tend to be self-starters

In describing the mechanism of neuroticism as "self-generated thought," the researchers essentially hit on an alternative definition of creativity. After all, what is being creative if not continuously generating your own thoughts that may or may not relate to pesky considerations like "reality"?

This also makes sense to me. I started writing fiction at the ripe age of 5 -- I was "that kid" who would pen short stories about swamp monsters and teddy bears coming to life (yup, I wrote the original Ted screenplay) instead of playing hopscotch at recess. In fourth grade, I hand-wrote, in a pink notebook that was covered in cats, an entire novel about the trials and tribulations of a teenage girl. (You're correct in assuming I didn't get a boyfriend until high school.) I went on to major in creative writing in college. Now writing is my moneymaker, and my version of getting high on life still involves creating character outlines and neatly tying plotlines together in great, big crafty bows.



Needless to say, I've always had a very active imagination, which proves to be a huge asset during the creative process. But the same study suggests that self-generated thought also causes unhappiness. While I consider myself to be a happy person overall, this still fits in with the recognizable patterns in my life. Creatives can't turn off their creativity, which means my wily mind is often going HAM in real-life situations, too. That's when my inability to not overthink the little things can be hindering and upsetting.



One time, I wholeheartedly convinced myself I didn't get a big job offer because I wore a pink bag and everyone else in the office seemed to be wearing black. Another time, I invented a scenario in which my boss saw a personal G-chat conversation that I left up on my monitor; even though I distinctly remembered shutting my computer down, I was so worried that I took the bus back to my office to double-check. And one time (… a zillion times) a guy took all day to answer my text. It only takes me about 16 minutes to craft an elaborate story in my head about how said male wants to end things because my last text was too eager or because there's a zit on my chin.



Deep down, I know my negative and panic-induced theories sound… well, unlikely. And crazy. Which is why I don't ever voice such ideas out loud. But I'll still run possible circumstances through my head and "watch" them unfold like a work of fiction, because that's what my brain is good at doing. Sometimes, I'll kinda, sorta believe myself.