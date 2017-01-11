What I Wish I Knew Before Going on Meds at Age 12

Every drug has side effects

I used to think side effects were a myth, but my experience has told me otherwise. The warning pamphlet that comes with your meds will scare the shit out of you -- sometimes literally, since diarrhea can be a side effect.

For example, it's fairly normal to experience nausea when first starting an SSRI. This I was told... but I was not informed of any sexual side effects, probably because I was 12 and the psychiatrist could tell I wasn't getting any ass. SSRIs are notorious for causing impotence in men and anorgasmia in women, which for some people could be its own cause of depression.

With these side effects, and other less common but still debilitating ones, you and your doctor are faced with a decision. You must decide if the pros of the drugs outweigh the cons. Basically, it comes down to this: how much are you willing to put up with physically in order to feel better mentally?