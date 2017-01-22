Why Apples Are Perfect, From Crunch to Pie

Granny Smith

Red Delicious

Ambrosia

Cameo

Cortland

Cripps Pink

Crispin

Empire

Fuji

Gala

Golden Delicious

Honeycrisp

Jazz

Jonagold

Macoun

McIntosh

Paula Red

As with all fruit varieties, everyone has a personal preference, and you can never really identify what the best one is, despite what Honeycrisp fanatics might think. It's actually probably best if you mix and match as much as possible when you buy them, to offer equal opportunities to every apple you meet and enrich your own consumption, of course. All that is true...

But Granny Smiths are unequivocally the best, and I will fight you over it.

Can you give me a really good apple pie recipe?

While I cannot speak to the health benefits of either of these concoctions, this recipe for Fireball Whiskey apple pie pastries will satisfy just about any party guest. If that's somehow not enough, we also have a recipe for apple pie nachos, which you should absolutely bring to a Super Bowl party. If you take mental health into account when seeking out apple pie recipes (and reader, I believe you should) both of these recipes are extremely healthy.