The Case Against the Fitbit

The healthy lifestyle market has become a big moneymaker, and no product is more emblematic of this expansion than Fitbit, which is now a publicly traded company. More power to it! If people are willing to shell out at least $60 for a pedometer (but realistically more than $100), Fitbit must be doing something right.

But people will pay for anything -- the real question is, does it make a difference? Does owning a Fitbit actually help you get healthier?

It doesn't matter if you walk 10,000 steps a day

That magic step-count number you'll walk circles in your bedroom until 11:59pm to reach is arbitrary. It's a nice, round number, but there's not much evidence 10,000 is significantly better than 9,000, or much worse than 11,000.