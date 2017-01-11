Stop Buying 'Low-Fat' Snacks, Because It Isn’t 1992

Anyway, racking up a major calorie count is totally possible and could, over time, lead to packing on pounds. But before you quit your guacamole habit (that’s a good fat!), know this: the problem’s not the fat per se. It’s how much of it you’re eating. Filling up on too much of any kind of food is going to lead to weight gain. So let’s get rid of the belief that cutting out fat alone will help you lose weight. Just don’t eat 100 granola bars in a single sitting, no matter what kind they are.

Besides, recent research debunked the myth of the low-fat diet as a comprehensive weight-loss plan. As it turns out, keeping fat off your plate is no more effective than any other type of diet.