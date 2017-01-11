Think Twice Before Buying That Plastic Water Bottle

It's tough to keep track of the latest health hazard news -- one second, red wine is an essential part of healthy diets. The next, it’s trying to murder you in your sleep. One expert says you should apply sunblock every time you’re outside. The next claims sunblock prevents precious nutrients from reaching your even more precious body.

It’s no wonder we tend to take these warnings with a grain of salt (which is also trying to kill or save you, depending on who you ask). The worst part about this mess is that actual dangers get lumped in with the rest of them. Case in point: plastic. Do you need to stay away from plastic bottles, or is that a bunch of hippie mumbo-jumbo?