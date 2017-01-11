Why Psychedelics Could Be the Future of Mental Health

At 6:30am, Friederike Meckel Fischer's doorbell rang. There were 10 policemen outside. They searched the house, put handcuffs on Friederike -- a diminutive woman in her 60s -- and her husband, and took them to a remand prison. After a few hours, Friederike, a psychotherapist, was taken for questioning.

The officer read back to her the promise of secrecy she had each client make at the start of her group therapy sessions. "Then I knew I was really in trouble," she says.

"I promise not to divulge the location or names of the people present or the medication. I promise not to harm myself or others in any way during or after this experience. I promise that I will come out of this experience healthier and wiser. I take personal responsibility for what I do here."