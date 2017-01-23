They're Trying to Ban Kids From Using Tanning Beds, Which Should Probably Already Be a Rule?

The Colorado high school I attended in the 1990s had a designated student smoking area. At Smokers' Corner, school security guards bummed cigarettes to 18-year-old seniors, seniors sold packs of cigarettes to underclassmen, and a visible smoke cloud loomed overhead during finals.

Crazy, right? How things have changed over the last two decades!

Except, in some ways, they haven't changed at all. Take tanning beds, for example. The FDA is pushing to ban their use by kids under age 18. But since tanning beds actually cause more cancer than cigarettes do, that pre-prom bronzing package is just as nefarious as a trip to Smokers' Corner was back in the day. If not more so.