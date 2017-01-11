China's Government Asked Arnold Schwarzenegger for Diet Tips... and He Delivered

"What has Arnold Schwarzenegger been up to since he left office and admitted to fathering a love child?” is a question that probably doesn't consume your every waking moment, but here's the answer: telling Chinese people to stop eating so much damn meat and eggs. Considering the best Chinese food contains hefty amounts of both, this could be a tough sell.

The former bodybuilder and politician, who hawks things like muscle protein bars and creatine powder, is apparently the best man for the job, along with noted health fanatic and film director James Cameron, of Titanic and Piranha II: The Spawning fame. The duo teamed up with WildAid and the Chinese Nutrition Society to deliver a somber public service announcement warning of the health and environmental dangers of consuming too much meat. Yes, the video involves a blindfold and tons of CGI.