Despite the ages-old tales of blindness, eternal damnation, and worst of all, hairy palms caused by masturbation, two Canadian scientists have produced a video to dispel the salami-slapping rumors once and for all. In fact, Mitchell Moffit and Gregory Brown of the YouTube channel AsapSCIENCE (not to be confused with A$AP Ferg, who once said, "I hate masturbating because you just feel wack after it" [how did he not know that was a pun?]) go to great lengths to tell you what grandma wouldn't: beating the meat and polishing the pearl are both good for you.

Among the health benefits of a date with Palmela Handerson and buffing the bonnet, the release of dopamine will reduce stress, while other endorphins released can reduce menstrual pain in women. Varnishing the flag pole has even been linked to helping fight off the common cold and reducing the risk of prostate cancer in men. But in less radical claims, another chemical released in self-release, prolactin, helps women sleep. Anyone who's hit the sack and then gone to bed would know that to be true.