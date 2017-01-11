A Doctor Admits Why You Don't Really Need to Take Vitamins

We see vitamins hocked at us everywhere -- TV commercials, health food stores, your Uncle Gary -- and they're usually being praised as a miracle cure-all that can be picked up at Whole Foods without a hitch, or as, ya know, something you ​just need to be taking every day.

But before you stock up on fish gills and St. John's wort, we got the Professor of Epidemiology and Medicine at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, Dr. Eliseo Guallar, to help shed some light on the vitamin craze. Because your body is important, and pumping it full of weird drugs and supplements shouldn't be a no-brainer.