This Device Sucks the Calories From Your Stomach After You Eat

You know all those times you're eating an incredible meal of barbecue or fried chicken, and you sort of wish you could clear some room in your stomach?

Well, three doctors know the feeling well, and they decided to solve the pesky quirk of biology that causes humans to become satiated after eating. The result is the AspireAssist, developed by two gastroenterologists and an interventional radiologist, and recently approved by the FDA. It's a device that allows you to dump your undigested food straight into the toilet, right after you've eaten it. Seriously.

Now, before you overreact to the superficial ridiculousness of a device that sucks calories out of you after you eat, weight loss can be exceptionally difficult to achieve and maintain. For those who have tried the traditional methods and don't make a lot of progress, there are weight-loss surgeries available, which usually come after extensive counseling. Again, those aren't for everyone; they're often pretty invasive and can carry major risks. Some aren't reversible and some require strict diet rules following the surgery. This device aims to add another tool to fight obesity, which by all accounts is spiraling out of control in America.