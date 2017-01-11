8 Amazingly Awesome Non-Fitness Benefits of Running

1. It makes you happy

That runner’s high we’ve all heard about, it’s a real thing. When we run, endorphins are released that act like a natural drug to make us feel energized and on top of the world. Not only that, but scientists have also made a connection with running and falling levels of a hormone called leptin which allows dopamine (another happy chemical) to flow uninhibited. Good times straight ahead.



2. It gives you a confidence boost

It’s common knowledge that exercise can help prevent disease like obesity and diabetes, but now there are over several hundred studies delving into the role of exercise on mental health and wellbeing. Researchers are finding that physical activity can not only keep you fit, but can also help upgrade your life. Regular exercisers reported higher levels of self-esteem, improved moods, and resilience to stress. Fist bump.

