If You're Using These Excuses Not to Exercise, Just Stop

While you may think that becoming an adult means taking on adult responsibilities and avoiding the obviously fake "dog ate my homework" excuses of childhood, you'd be badly mistaken. Especially when it comes to staying in shape.

No one knows better than personal trainers and doctors how many idiotic excuses people come up with to avoid the pain of exercise. Take, for instance, Joe Pepe, the owner of Supreme Fit, who recalls a client who told him, "My horoscope says that today I need to relax because of the alignment of the moon. Can we reschedule?"

Or Chris Jakubiak, a personal trainer for Hustle Fitness, who was once told by a client that she needed to stop training because her brother (who lived in a different state) got detention.