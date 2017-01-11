Your Grossest, Most Shameful College Habits, Revealed to Doctors

Hoarding pee in Gatorade bottles

"My dormmate used to piss in Gatorade bottles, and then seal them and line them all up by the window, like pieces of stained glass. We're talking a dozen or two. It was partly because he liked the lighting effect, but mainly because he was too lazy to walk like 30ft to the bathroom." -- Joe K

Dr. Samuel Malloy, medical director at Dr Felix: "The biggest danger here is if someone were to mistake them for actual Gatorade. That's also probably about the grossest thing I've ever heard. Several hygiene issues of course, and some questions to be asked about the sanity of that roommate!"

Dr. Chris Hollingsworth, general surgeon: "Admit it, we all knew a guy that did this and he manages a mutual fund now. This is probably the early stages of hoarding or sociopathy though."