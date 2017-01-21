A Cardiologist Reveals the Ways You're Wrecking Your Heart (That Aren't Smoking)

It's easy to go a day, a week, or even a year and never think about the fact that it's a friggin' miracle that a muscle the size of a fist pumps gallons of blood to keep you alive daily.

Yes, I'm talking about the heart muscle. After practicing cardiology for nearly 30 years, I wish people literally wore their hearts on their sleeves, so they could see them and think more actively about maintaining them. But since your heart is buried deep in your chest, you may be unaware of some of the things you do to harm it.

Decades of research and public health campaigns have made pretty much everyone aware that smoking is bad for your heart, but these other common habits may also be doing damage to your ticker.