Gross Habits You Really Should Grow Out of by the Time You're 30

We live in a time when your 20s are basically a protracted adolescence, making it acceptable to spend that decade in complete squalor. By the time you turn 30, though, there are certain teenage-level habits that you really should've grown out of. These are some of them.



Not brushing your teeth before bed

You've known that brushing your teeth before bed is a thing you should have been doing since, oh, early childhood. But without mom or dad around to nag you, it may be a good habit you let go by the wayside somewhere along the way to adulthood. You really gotta pick that habit back up, even if only for vanity's sake -- as you age, your teeth will begin to yellow and develop ugly staining, especially if you're a regular coffee or tea drinker, or if you never managed to quit smoking. If an appeal to your vanity doesn't move you, how about an appeal to your wallet? Dental work is crazy expensive, even if you have good insurance.

