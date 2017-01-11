Why Most Popular Resolutions Don't Work (And What to Do Instead)

New Year's Day begins the same way every year. You wake up in a daze, probably with a pounding headache and parched throat, body hurting from God knows what damage you've done, and you think, "Hey, I really should start living a healthier life." Each year, you think that somehow this year will be different from all the others.

And yet, nothing seems to change. There's a reason for that: Most people approach resolutions the wrong way, making vague pledges to themselves with no real actionable plan or consequences.

It doesn't have to be this way! Below you'll find some of the most popular New Year's resolutions, all of which are doomed to fail if you take them at face value. By adjusting them, however, you just might stand a chance at actually getting your life in order this calendar year.