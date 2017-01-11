This Morning Habit Messes Up Your Day Before You Get To Work

Want to have a great day at work? Stay away from the morning news.

It turns out that exposure to negative or bad news stories before going to work in the morning could make you unhappy throughout the day, according to a new study conducted by the Institute for Applied Positive Research in partnership with Arianna Huffington of The Huffington Post.

The researchers evaluated 110 people, half of whom watched three minutes of negative news stories before 10 a.m., and the other half of whom watched three minutes of positive, "solutions-focused" news. As you might expect, the findings suggest that the people who watched the bad news were more likely to be unhappy during the day than those who watched the positive stories -- 27% more likely, to be exact. The next step, the researchers said, is to examine exactly how watching bad news impacts the performance of specific groups like customer service employees and people who go to the gym.