How to Stuff Yourself at a Cookout Without Feeling Terrible the Next Day

Nothing says, "Happy Independence Day, America!" quite like Jeff Goldblum hacking into a spaceship. Oh, also cookouts and barbecues. Those too.

While the smell of grilled meat and the taste of cold beer are as synonymous with the Fourth of July as fireworks, American flag bikinis, and air shows, barbecues aren't all cutoff shorts and rainbows when it comes to your health. They're more likely than not to send you home 10lbs heavier and ready to pass out before all the fun even begins.

And you want to keep the fun going for as long as possible, right? The government is basically telling you to go wild, otherwise it wouldn't have made it a national holiday. Here's how to master the cookout without totally destroying your body.