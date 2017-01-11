The Case for the Post-Workout Beer

Look, as much as I wish I could wholeheartedly cheers your post-workout 12oz curl, there's little scientific evidence to actually support any benefits linked to a post-workout "recovery" beer. Beer is great for social lubrication, but it's not exactly a performance-enhancing recovery drink... no matter how loudly you inform the bartender you're ordering your beer to "help you rehydrate." It's just not so.

And yet, here's the thing: Maybe post-workout drinking isn't all about recovery. Maybe it's about enjoyment and bonding with your exercise buddies. And maybe, just maybe, all the studies pointing to the case against a post-workout beer (like ones indicating it's dehydrating, interferes with muscle protein synthesis, and ultimately increases recovery time) aren’t as big a deal as they seem. Because unless you're drinking to oblivion (which you really shouldn't be doing anyway), and unless you forego water and food completely (also ill-advised), a beer or two after breaking a sweat probably isn't going to hurt you that much, and it may just bolster your exercise habit.