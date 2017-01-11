Being a Personal Trainer Is 100x Weirder Than You Think

Death stares are part of the job

If you’ve never wanted to kill your personal trainer, they probably weren’t doing their job. Personal trainers are regularly on the receiving end of stares that range from angry, to happy, to those pleading, “WTF?!” While it’s rewarding to see clients push themselves further than they ever thought possible, that normally doesn’t happen without a little , well, hate.



They become an automatic therapist/life coach

There’s no end to what someone might reveal during their most vulnerable moments (finishing 50 squats before the sun comes up can make someone pretty vulnerable). Exercise in itself is a form of therapy, but clients usually take it a step further, revealing personal goals, career aspirations, relationship problems and even family drama to their trainers, who must be willing to listen and respond like a friend would. In a sense, trainers don’t just take on the task of changing a person’s body -- they take on the task of changing their clients’ lives. That’s deep... deeper than your squats, dude fix your damn form.

