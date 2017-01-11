The Most Bizarre & Inspiring Stories From America's Oldest Public Hospital & Psych Ward

During your research on Bellevue, what was the most interesting story you came across?

David Oshinsky: There are so many, but I think what really caught my interest was the story of Alexander Anderson, who was the first physician at Bellevue.

What really got me interested in him was that he was a 22-year-old apprentice doctor in the 1790s who didn't really want to be a doctor. He wanted to be an engraver, and he turned out to be the greatest engraver of the early 19th century in America. But his parents thought he had to do God’s work in medicine, so he became a doctor.

Then he took a job at this godforsaken isolated pesthouse where they were just shipping yellow fever victims to die. Alexander Anderson sort of took over, and he didn't know how to deal with them medically; he basically bled them and purged them, which is what they did in those days. But he also treated them with incredible kindness and compassion.