We Need to Talk About Your Colon

What if you could lose weight, have more energy, get glowing skin, and possibly cure chronic disease... you just had to sit with a tube pumping water up your butt for 30 minutes? Oh, and those miracle results aren't guaranteed or even backed up by science.

Seems like a resounding "no thanks," but there are swarms of health and wellness "gurus" who claim colon cleansing, or colonics, can do all that and more. Yep, that's right: They say you should get your colon power-washed on a regular basis.

The procedure has been around for at least 20 years, but has gained popularity in recent years thanks to outspoken celebrity advocates. Gwyneth Paltrow, the queen bee of health and wellness, swears by them. Celebrity nutritionist Kimberly Snyder touts them as part of her Beauty Detox plan. Reality-TV stars, the gods and goddesses of pop culture, have shared their experiences with colon cleansing, which, again, is supposed to make you live your best life, somehow.