Perks of Exercising That Have Nothing to Do With Getting in Shape

"Regular daytime exercise is shown to improve sleep quality and allow for more consistent sleep. This leads to less complaints of daytime sleepiness among those that exercise and may help insomniacs sleep better over the long term," he says. "But keep in mind that the elevation in body temperature immediately after exercise may make it harder to fall asleep. Therefore, if you exercise late in the evening and find it hard to get to bed, try moving your exercise routine to earlier in the day."



It puts money back in your pocket

Treating diseases is seriously expensive for insurance companies. A lot more expensive than, say, offering cash bonuses to people who get proactive with their health through exercising, which is exactly what UnitedHealthcare has started to do for some of its members. The wellness program provides members with wearable devices that track the number, frequency, and intensity of their daily steps, rewarding physical activity. There have been calls for other insurers to follow suit. Suddenly that pricey Equinox membership doesn’t seem so prohibitive…